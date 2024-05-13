The Meta Mystic
Welcome: The Meta Mystic Newsletter
At long last, we're here!
Jul 3
•
Rav Arora
23
Mental Illness Isn’t Chaos — It’s Too Much Order (with Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris)
Fascinating insights from my podcast with pioneering neuroscientist Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris. Watch the 6 minute clip now.
Published on The Illusion of Consensus
•
Jul 1
June 2025
Ten Highlights From 2024
Finally ... at long last ... finishing some undone business from 2024.
Jun 4
•
Rav Arora
6
MDMA Therapy Session: Toppling The Leaning Tower of Endless Goals
My third MDMA session: experiencing heart-opening "peaceful presence" and immense clarity of mind, exercising agency & realizing the toxicity of…
Jun 1
•
Rav Arora
3
Season 3 Of The Illusion of Consensus Feat. Dave Smith, Mark Cuban, Robert Malone, Nina Teicholz, Pierre Kory & More!
The Illusion of Consensus is a reader-supported podcast and publication.
Published on The Illusion of Consensus
•
May 30
April 2025
Welcome To The Meta Mystic
Coming soon
Apr 16
•
Rav Arora
2
January 2025
Substack Reboot + 2024 Review Content
The creative process is hard — painfully hard.
Jan 13
•
Rav Arora
26
May 2024
SEASON 2: The Illusion of Consensus Podcast With Russell Brand, Ben Shapiro, Lee Fang, And More!
Season two of our show is almost here. Watch the trailer and join us now in our voyage towards the unvarnished truth.
Published on The Illusion of Consensus
•
May 13, 2024
March 2024
Conversation on DarkHorse Podcast with Bret Weinstein: Myocarditis Risk, Institutional Decline, "Expert" Failure, And Disagreeing With Sam…
The Illusion of Consensus is a reader-supported publication.
Published on The Illusion of Consensus
•
Mar 10, 2024
January 2024
EPIC 3-hour Vaccine Death DEBATE Released! Watch Now and Support Vaccine Injury Charity.
Denis Rancourt v. Tracy Beth Hoeg for 3 hours on whether "Covid vaccines have caused 17 million deaths."
Published on The Illusion of Consensus
•
Jan 23, 2024
December 2023
Russell Brand Narrates An Illusion of Consensus Piece On His Channel - 900,000 Views!
There's no humble-bragging this one....
Published on The Illusion of Consensus
•
Dec 27, 2023
Watch: Long-form Podcast with Aaron Pete + Personal Update-ish
Hi everyone,
Dec 5, 2023
•
Rav Arora
21
