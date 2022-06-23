“A very bright man.” - Joe Rogan

“He’s very provocative.” - Megyn Kelly

“A bright young character.” - Jordan Peterson

This newsletter focuses on a range of topics, including civil liberties, Big Pharma corruption, vaccine mandates, mental health, psychedelic therapy, religious experience, and differing conceptions of “God.”

No matter what I write, I maintain an exceptionally rigorous (and perfectionistic) standard of journalism that makes me uniquely less vulnerable to audience capture and ideological influence.

For this reason, my writings in The New York Post, The Globe and Mail, Quillette, and Foreign Policy Magazine have lead to appearances on The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show and some interesting interactions with the likes of Megyn Kelly and Sam Harris.

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the following:

Essays on mental health, personal growth, and self-improvement

Some links to my work you may like: