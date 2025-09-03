The Meta Mystic

The Meta Mystic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Mic's avatar
Tony Mic
1d

Great post Rav.

This feels adjacent to this old Chinese proverb:

===========

Once upon a time, there was an old farmer who had worked his crops for many years.

One day his horse ran away. Upon hearing the news, his neighbors came to visit. “Such bad luck,” they said sympathetically, “you must be so sad.”

“We’ll see,” the farmer replied.

The next morning the horse returned, bringing with it two other wild horses.

“How wonderful,” the neighbors exclaimed! “Not only did your horse return, but you received two more. What great fortune you have!”

“We’ll see,” answered the farmer.

we'll see

The following day, his son tried to ride one of the untamed horses, was thrown, and broke his leg. The neighbors again came to offer their sympathy on his misfortune. “Now your son cannot help you with your farming,” they said. “What terrible luck you have!”

“We’ll see,” replied the old farmer.

The following week, military officials came to the village to conscript young men into the army. Seeing that the son’s leg was broken, they passed him by. The neighbors congratulated the farmer on how well things had turned out. “Such great news. You must be so happy!”

The man smiled to himself and said once again.

“We’ll see,”

===========

My interpretation:

We never know what something is until the next moment, day,week, month,etc and even then it may not be what seems apparent.

You got this Rav. Keep going. Your voice matters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Rav Arora and others
S. Martin's avatar
S. Martin
1d

I am an old lady who has had many trials and "disappointments" through my life. I gradually learned to be comfortable in my own skin and keep things in perspective. It is not easy, but it is better than staying stuck.

Those two young women may or may not have rejected you. It sounds like you don't have enough information to know for sure. It is best to look for patterns of behaviour over a longer period of time in a case like this, before you judge a person's intent and/or beat yourself up. It is better to remain neutral, give the person the benefit of the doubt, and try again. After all, they initially agreed to see you. It is unfortunate that your mother was not able to point this out to you. I am so sorry.

I have spent a lifetime trying to figure out what makes me and those around me "tick". I have a saying: Most people stumble blindly through their lives, and have no idea who they are or why they do the things they do. Partly I think it is because it is scary to look into the abyss of your being. You never know what you might find. I think it is worth it, even if it can be painful. You can't fix what you don't know. Give yourself credit for being willing to do this work at such a young age. You will be better off in the long run. Carry on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rav Arora
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rav Arora
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture