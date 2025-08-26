The Meta Mystic

Dan Star
1d

Have you looked into Cognitive Behavior Therapy? Used to it to get off the toxic mind meds.

Mitch Graves
1d

Fate is at the heart of nearly every religion that has ever been except Judaism and Christianity.

The concept of fate is as polar opposite to the Gospel is CHRIST as it could be.

Take note: I am not suggesting it is polar opposite to the teachings of all denominations.

Despite all claims to the contrary there are denominations from cath to calvinist that accept tenets of 'fate' though they would never call it that nor admit to it.

Years ago I heard a story from a missionary in Africa. The women from a village was snatched from among her friends by a crock. The village mourned, wailed, and wept. The next morning the women were back at the river doing as they have always done.

The missionary was flabbergasted and asked the elders "How could they allow the women to go back there?" It was all laid off to fate.

No efforts to have men with weapons posted. Not efforts to fence and area keeping crocks away...nothing. There is not stopping fate ya know!

The concept of fate enslaves and kills.

I heard the story of a group of American men working their tails off to make a boat in the UK somewhere. The boat suffered a catastrophic failure at launch and sank. The Americans

Immediately set about to start over. They had the Americans come to a pub and they talked of the event. They said, (paraphrased) "Ya see, that's the difference between you Yanks and us. If that happened to us we'd just pack it in and go get drunk."We tried, we failed, go do something else". Over there they say, "It the hope that will kill ya."

In the Dune series there is a line saying "Fear is the great mind killer."

Fate engenders fear and even when it does not manifest as fear it is a killer.

It kills resolve, motivation, hopes, dreams, work ethic, etc, etc, etc.

The single simple and indisputable reason that it is, and has always been, the most Bible centered nations that outperform the rest is that the principles in that book destroy the lie of fate.

The nations that are the most backward and malicious are those that have fate at the center of their beliefs.

