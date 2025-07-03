We’re finally here.

I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time.

The Meta Mystic is my journal of conscious living — a space for weaving together the most effective tools, insights, and wisdom traditions I’ve encountered on the path toward healing, meaning, and inner freedom.

At its core, this project asks two expansive questions:

What does it mean to live a truly good life and how can one achieve that?

Not just a life of performance or productivity — but a life of depth, love, fun, and play. A life that is examined, felt, and freely chosen. A life that is genuinely yours.

🌌 What is a Meta Mystic?

The term mystic traditionally refers to a seeker of divine or spiritual truth — one who longs to understand the deeper nature of reality through prayer, meditation, surrender, or revelation.

That spirit is alive here, but updated and expanded. The Meta Mystic is a seeker for the modern world: spiritually grounded, yet fully engaged with the pulse of life — meeting new people, savouring novel experiences around the world, dancing, connecting, and letting loose without losing oneself.

And the word meta is key.

It implies rising above. Seeing the whole. Operating from a higher vantage point. The Meta Mystic is a kind of ideal I have for myself to strive towards. My thought process:

How can I live more mindfully, anchored in the present moment, while still striving to evolve into a fuller, more expansive version of myself?

How can I stay rooted in spiritual values while allowing space for spontaneity, play, and lighthearted exploration?

A meta mystic doesn’t cling to one method or tradition. They’re not confined to Buddhist mindfulness or Christian theology or scientific rationalism alone — but are asking how all of these pieces might work together. They hold space for paradox:

🔭 The present moment and future vision

🌀 Surrender and exercise of agency

🪞 Self-love and self-transcendence

⚖️ Compassion/forgiveness and radical accountability

This newsletter is where I explore that kind of synthesis — not with rigid formulas, but with curiosity, creativity, and an openness to evolve.

🔮 Core Modalities

This newsletter will focus on my ongoing integration of eight key tools and paths I’m learning from (open to new ones coming into the fold or old ones dying!):

Mindfulness – Rooting into the here and now. Psychotherapy – Healing through honest, guided dialogue. Journaling – Unraveling and rewriting the internal narrative. Psychedelic Therapy – Accessing deeper insights through expanded states of consciousness. AI Integration – Using tools like ChatGPT/Mindsera to accelerate greater clarity, reflection, and change. Self-Love – Developing a foundation of loving yourself (a surprisingly difficult and complex task) and operating through that lens in the world. Rewriting the Future – Consciously choosing a new identity, story, and direction. Theosis (a term from Orthodox Christianity) — An ongoing exploration of a higher power or transcendent force—whether God, Brahman, divine consciousness, or the cosmos. While these concepts differ, they may point toward a shared essence. As a skeptic, this is the most open-ended and evolving part of the newsletter.

These are not just practices I study — they’re modalities I live and experiment with, in real time.

🧠 Topics I’ll Be Exploring

Agency & Free Will – How can we take more ownership of our lives? How do we close the gap between who we are and who we long to be — while accepting the limits we can’t change?

Relationships – Our relational life is often the clearest mirror of our inner world. I’ll be writing about intimacy, attachment, conflict, and the emotional terrain of love.

Lessons from Modern Music – I’ll occasionally do deep-dive reflections on meaningful, evocative and soul-stirring music (former music journalist here!) — from Kendrick Lamar to The Weeknd to Miley Cyrus — that speaks to suffering, vice, and transformation.

Consciousness & Psychological Architecture – What is the shape of our inner world? I’ll explore how thought patterns, emotional habits, and beliefs shape our external reality.

Ancient Wisdom – Extracting timeless truths from Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, and other traditions — stripped of sectarianism and rooted in practical transformation.

The Biopsychosocial Model – Exploring how biology, psychology, and social reality intersect — and why healing must happen across all three dimensions. Occasionally, I will write about more bio-centric tools (breathwork, sauna, cold plunge, yoga etc) and how they impact psychological and social domains of life.

Personal Essays – Raw reflections on my own journey: what’s working, what’s not, what I’m learning, and how I’m evolving as a person, journalist, and content creator in the modern, digitalized era.

⚡ Why This Is Different

What makes The Meta Mystic unique is that I haven’t seen anyone truly integrate these many tools, teachers, and traditions into a coherent, balanced path forward.

I’m deeply influenced by figures like:

Sam Harris and Adyashanti , who teach meditation and presence from a non-dual lens

Jordan Peterson and Joe Dispenza , who focus on identity, responsibility, and shaping the future

Gabor Maté, who speaks to trauma, emotional honesty, and radical self-compassion

Each of these voices offers something valuable — but rarely are they brought together in dialogue.

Rarely is there a clear, grounded vision of how to integrate their insights into a holistic way of living.

How do we move between mindfulness and goal-setting?

Between trauma healing and future creation?

Between surrendering to what is, and becoming who we might be?

That’s what this newsletter is dedicated to:

The integration. The synthesis. The meta-view.

It’s not about dogma, self-obsession, or spiritual bypassing.

It’s about living with more depth, more wholeness, more freedom — from the inside out.

If you’ve walked many paths…

And are now ready to weave them into something deeper —

Welcome.

🧭 How This Newsletter Works

The Meta Mystic is more than just something to read — it’s something to reflect with.

I’ll be releasing two essays per week, drawn from my own process of integration, growth, and inquiry. These pieces are not just for passive consumption — they’re designed to be mirrors and portals into your own experience.

Each post will include prompts and reflection questions to help you go deeper:

How does this insight relate to your own life?

What patterns are being illuminated for you?

What would change if you applied this truth — today?

I’ll also be getting a little AI-savvy — offering ways to use tools like ChatGPT to engage with these ideas more deeply. Whether it’s through journaling prompts, inner dialogue simulations, or intention-setting scripts, I want to empower you to take what you’re reading and turn it into something personally transformative.

This is not a “read and forget” newsletter.

It’s a space for active contemplation and real integration.

✨ For Paid Members

Please consider becoming a paid member to support my work as this is the bread and butter of being a modern content creator! If you choose to support this work as a paid subscriber, you’ll receive: