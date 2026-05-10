The Meta Mystic

The Meta Mystic

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Tina's avatar
Tina
May 12

That was a damn good piece. Many ppl could use this tool to become happier & more peaceful. 💕

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1 reply by Rav Arora
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Sowmya
May 18

I liked the last prompt - "How much of your thought space is still dictated by the old self?" as it makes it an ongoing exercise of self-reflection.

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