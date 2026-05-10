Earlier this week, I published my my inaugural Meta Mystic essay:

The piece ended with a couple of journal prompts for you to dig deeper into your own life and start to break free from autopilot mode which many of us unconsciously live in.

I’ve decided to fill out these prompts myself to show you, the readers, what this looks like in practice, in case anyone is confused or uncertain how to do this or what the point is.

Journaling is a powerful tool for exposing — and gradually dissolving — the fallacies and irrational beliefs that quietly shape our lives. When we write, we engage the left brain: logic, analysis, and information-processing. And when we write honestly about our often distorted, trauma-colored notions of self, we begin to see the hidden errors in our unconscious thinking — the beliefs that influence so much of our lived experience.

Here’s my filled-out prompts.

You can email me here if you’d like me to possibly publish your reflections (anonymously or with your name): ravmetamystic@yahoo.com

Either way, I hope this helps you in your life journey this week. We’re only here for a limited amount of time — may as well live consciously and break free from the dragons in our unconscious mind.

Meta Mystic Consciousness Activated!

1. What is your Old Self?

What are the patterns of thought, emotion, perception, and behavior that you frequently practice — very likely unconsciously — that keep you stuck in the same place?

What thoughts do you rehearse so often that they begin to feel like reality? What emotional states do you return to so habitually that they start to feel like you? What behaviors keep leading you into the same problems, the same disappointments, the same relationships, the same conflicts, the same inner prisons?

Try to describe this old self as clearly as possible. Not with shame, but with honesty.

The old self believes “I’m not enough” — not attractive, desirable, masculine, or chosen enough.

It turns rejection, delayed replies, and other kinds of behavior into “proof” that something is wrong with me.

It obsesses over appearance, social media signals, and whether other people are interested.

It confuses uncertainty with danger and attraction/interest with a verdict on my worth.

It seeks external validation to soothe inner shame, loneliness, and fear.

It chases relief more than real connection.

2. What is your New Self?

What is the higher, freer, more authentic version of you?

What would it look like to live from greater contentment, joy, self-worth, self-respect, and self-value? What qualities would this version of you embody? How would they move through relationships, money, work, family, creativity, love, sex, spirituality, and conflict?

Don’t merely write down what you wish you had externally. Write down the internal identity that could actually receive, create, and sustain those things.

My new self is grounded, self-respecting, confident, and rooted in inner worth.

He knows he is valuable before anyone validates, dates, chooses, or desires him.

He can desire women without making them responsible for his self-esteem.

He is bold without being needy, vulnerable without collapsing, and rejected without self-abandoning.

He moves through work, love, sex, money, family, and conflict with calm, purpose, discipline, humour, and presence.

His identity is: “I am worthy, desirable, creative, strong, and lovable — without needing constant proof.”

3. How much of your thought space is still dictated by the old self?

How much of your daily inner monologue is filled with toxic residue from the old self?

Look at your thoughts about relationships, finances, work, career, your body, your children, your future, your worth, your desirability, your competence, your place in the world.

How many of those thoughts emerge from a broken inner place? How many are inherited from old wounds, old humiliations, old fears, old adaptations, old survival strategies?

And how many are actually true?

Still a significant amount, especially around dating, appearance, desirability, and rejection.

My creative/career self is more confident than my social/relational self.

I can regress into the old identity: overlooked, unwanted, not-hot-enough, and afraid of being alone.

Many thoughts feel true because they are familiar wounds, not because they are facts.

“I’m undesirable” is an emotional prediction, not reality.

The new self is present, but not yet automatic. My work is to stop obeying the old self.

Please become a paid subscribe if you value my work: