The Meta Mystic

The Meta Mystic

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MNTwilightZone's avatar
MNTwilightZone
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The end of work would be disastrous for mankind. If we had all day fight, we probably would. I doubt society will survive millions of idle hands.

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David Roy Duenias's avatar
David Roy Duenias
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Rav, the observation about work as anesthetic is the most valuable thing here, and you're right that it's underdiscussed.

I'd add something underneath your opening, because I think the frame most commentators are using has the timeline wrong by roughly a century.

Work became redundant during the Industrial Revolution, not now. Machines did not so much amplify human labor as remove the need for it. Everything is priced in human time-vitality; a thing costs what it costs because of the hours of human energy buried inside it. Once a handful of hours amplified by a machine could produce thousands of units, the human cost folded into anything a machine makes fell towards nothing.

Two things then happened at once. The same industrialization that made human labor unnecessary also produced the largest population explosion in our history. Machines had taken over the supply of raw energy, which left human beings to contribute something else: the individuated value of a unique skill and/or cognition. That kind of value cannot be mass-produced.

It has to be cultivated, and cultivation is slow. Every human being arrives as a pure consumer and stays one for years, drawing on the energy of others long before returning anything of their own.

People began arriving far faster than they could be ripened into contributors. The equation collapsed from both ends: more arrivals than the system could absorb, and each one taking longer to become someone with something to give.

No society could say this aloud, and none could let those populations starve without coming apart. What followed was not a plan or a conspiracy. The system simply restructured itself around the gap, the way anything under pressure will: invent work that does not need doing, and print currency backed by nothing to pay for it.

The invented job keeps a person attached and gives them somewhere to be. The printed money gives them something to be paid, and a way to keep a family fed. They are the same fiction spoken in two languages, and together they amount to a sophisticated form of a welfare system that nobody has to call welfare.

In 2013 the anthropologist David Graeber, at the London School of Economics, documented the first of these. He argued that a large share of modern work (40%) exists for no reason anybody can defend, and that the people doing it know. He called them ‘bullshit jobs’. Graeber spent the next five years gathering the testimonies into a book.

This is also, I suspect, why impostor syndrome is so widespread. We treat it as a distortion to be corrected. In a great many cases it is accurate perception. If the work genuinely does not need doing, feeling like a fraud is not a symptom, it is the mind reporting correctly.

The second is the continued erosion of the purchasing power everyone feels and almost nobody connects to it, which is the running cost of the fiction, borrowed forward from generations not yet born.

AI, then, is not the beginning of the end of work. It is the point at which the concealment stops being affordable.

None of which is contempt for work. The opposite. Work is holy, and I mean that plainly rather than sentimentally.

No species reshapes a planet without something in it driving the hands to transform matter. And that drive is not decoration on top of human nature, it is the mechanism. Every road, every book, every hospital exists because a pair of hands was driven to make something that was not there before. No work, no civilization, no accumulated knowledge, nothing handed forward.

We happen to be the first generation living in surplus, where automation has bought a great many of us the leisure to sit back and contemplate all this. Leisure is not nothing, but it has a side effect. From the armchair the scaffolding goes invisible, and it becomes very easy to spit into the well we came to drink from, with no sense of the centuries of labor that dug it.

Which brings me to the layer I find most interesting, and most important, because it is biological rather than economic.

Not everyone is built to work.

Roughly two-thirds of us are designed for sustained work and designed to love it. For them a job is not a cage. It is how the body discharges what it continuously generates, and deprived of it they wilt, thicken and decay. Their frustration is almost never work itself. It is being in the wrong occupation.

The division is not really into two, though. It is closer to four.

Our species appears to come in roughly four ways of being, and each one is necessary. Around 67% are builders, who carry sustained energy and are meant to spend it. Another 22% are guides, who see the pattern and the people, and are made to direct energy rather than supply it. Roughly 9% are initiators, few by design, built to start what others will carry. The remaining 1% are reflectors, rare enough that most people never knowingly meet one, whose function is to take the temperature of a community and show it its own condition—our ‘Canaries in a gold mine.’

This organization principle is not new. Older cultures noticed this and built their entire social order on it. The Hindu varna system named four primary functions: the teacher and priest, the ruler and protector, the merchant and cultivator, the laborer and servant.

Plato divided his republic on the same instinct. Where those systems went wrong is that they made the role hereditary. They ranked one above another, and they let society assign it at birth. That is what turned an observation into an instrument of hierarchy, and it is why the whole idea is now untouchable.

Here, on the other hand, this form of organizing principle is rooted in biology rather than in bloodline. None of them sits above another. Builders without guidance don’t know what endeavor necessitates their energy, and what not. Initiators without builders start what nobody finishes. Guides without builders see exactly what should be done and have no energy to do it. None of the four is sufficient alone, and none is optional.

And this is where it all connects to your observation. The last three of those four are not built for sustained exertion. There is no steady engine to run on. Put them on a nine-to-five and they burn out. Not knowing this, and carried along by the ordinary current of a society that does not know it either, they assume the problem is theirs. They keep working because everyone works, and nobody has ever told them there was another way to be built.

And here is the part worth sitting with. The people who feel work most acutely as slavery, who cannot stop asking whether this is really what a life is for, are almost always from that minority. It is not a contrarian streak or a personality trait, any more than the impostor's feeling was a distortion. In both cases the perception is accurate.

Which is why I would guess that you are one of them. The man who wrote "New Slaves" almost certainly is as well.

If that is so, then the exhaustion was never a flaw in your character, and the question you have been circling was never really philosophical. It was your own construction asking to be recognized.

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