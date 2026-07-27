In recent days, I’ve seen a number of high-profile thinkers — from Joe Rogan to Christian Angermayer — talk about the potential end of needing to work out of economic necessity. Elon Musk, for example, has talked about how AI will take over most low-skilled labour jobs, requiring new forms of government policy like “universal high income” where everyone gets paid by the state to have their basic needs (food, shelter etc) met.

This future is already here: self-driving cars, robot pizza makers, automated janitors, and more.

Due to my contrarian nature of questioning authority and consensus, this is one of the things I’ve intuitively always wondered: is working a normal 9-5 job actually essential to living a “productive,” meaningful life? Whenever I encounter someone who is extremely invested in their work — like day-trading stocks or programming a new software — to the point of losing sleep and not being able to relax, I can’t help but think that while it is noble in a sense that they have dedicated their life to this project, but is this really what living a meaningful life is?

It’s an extremely radical question since we haven’t lived in societies for thousands of years where work wasn’t inherent to the human condition.

Over the course of human evolution, we’ve been taught this pernicious myth that decent people — who are upstanding citizens with morals, purpose, and goals — wake up and go to their offices while those who decide to spend time in nature, meditate in caves, and not directly participate in our capitalistic system are deviant hippies escaping reality and the deepest sources of human well-being: work (apparently).

We’ve been collectively fed this lie that we must spend our whole lives dedicated to some nebulous cause in order to feed ourselves and our kids.

This reminds me of Kanye West’s fiery 2013 song “New Slaves,” wherein he proclaims “I know that we the new slaves” referring to modern humans enslaved to materialism, corporate greed, and consumerism.

It’s a provocative metaphor, but it’s worth remembering that the inhumane feature of slavery was that it forced people to do things that they had no choice to do. They didn’t want to be slaves; they had to be. It was an assault to their human dignity.

This begs the question:

Are you really choosing to work at your cubicle for ten hours a day under artificial fluorescent light as a project manager separated from nature, family, and spiritual connection? Or are you merely doing so out of economic necessity?

A New Society

Due to automation replacing most labour jobs, we could find ourselves in a radically re-imagined society where work is indeed optional and everyone receives some form of stipend that can cover basic life expenses, including leisure.

You would suddenly have time to pursue what you’re truly interested in.

You could take an Indian cooking class. Or plant that vegetable garden you always wanted to.

You could learn Portugese. Or playing the piano. Or both!

You could finally start processing grief from your best friend’s death a decade ago (more on that in a bit).

The World Cup just culminated last week and this really put things into perspective for me. I’m a massive soccer fan — soccer was my first passion before anything so when the World Cup comes around every four years, I try to give it my full attention. Because it was hosted in North America, including my home-city of Vancouver, there were watch parties every day across the city, and I went to several of them.

I thoroughly enjoyed this form of socialized entertainment, watching games, meeting new friends, trying new beers, visiting new bars and pubs I had never been to. I decided to work evenings and nights and sacrifice on sleep for the month but my days were suddenly filled with so much excess joy, fun, and excitement — and none of that was related to work, producing content, or making money.

Of course, there are phases in life. Currently, I’m in “lock in” builder phase as I attempt to scale up the podcast and make it more commercialy successful. So I won’t be doing any vacations or psychedelic retreats anytime soon!

But even my example supports my argument. I’m happily pursuing my dream right now — to be a public writer, commentator, podcaster investigating fascinating topics. I’m not slaving away at a meat-packing shop or accounting firm just to feed my children.

What if you didn’t have to either?

Alan Watts once perfectly summed up this kind of scam of modern society, where everyone is always reaching for the next stage of life (high school, college, vocation, marriage, kids, retirement), only to reach the end and realize they didn’t enjoy of it — and their time is almost up:

Look at the people who live to retire; they put their savings away, and then when they’re 65 they don’t have any energy left. They’re more or less impotent ... and they go and rot in some old people’s community. Because we simply cheated ourselves the whole way down the line. - Alan Watts

The Danger: Lack Of Motivation

There are certainly dangers of this new world we may enter into.

Primarily, a lack of driving motivation to make money may exacerbate nihilism, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, pornography usage, isolated plunges into VR headset worlds with no engagement with physical reality.

You may have millions of young people suddenly depressed, anxious, with no meaning in their life, watching OnlyFans and playing video games all day long (yes, all of this has already started — but is work a bulwark against the worst forms of this?).

But this leads to a core question:

Is economic necessity the only engine that motivates a human being to exist and grow?

When you put it this way, suddenly our current system is the one that sounds quite primitive, dark, and irrational.

Are there are reasons to wake up with aliveness, purpose, and verve that have nothing to do with what’s in your bank account?

What about love? Human connection? Nature? Laughter? Playing sports? Reading literature?

There may be some initial growing pains for millions of people who have never been afforded the chance to really deeply consider such things. They’ve been so religiously indoctrinated for decades to find meaning in their work that they may become clinically depressed if that gets stripped away — or even made optional.

This is where modalities like psychedelics, meditation, nature, yoga, and the rest will become essential to helping people find and configure the true, authentic longings of their hearts and souls.

I’ll have more to say on this specifically another time, but I recommend reading Christian Angermayer’s piece on this:

Work Prevents You From Examining Your Traumas

One observation I have not seen anyone else make (yet) is that work effectively operates as a powerful anesthetic for billions of people with unhealed traumas.

I’ve realized this because I’ve spoken to many people who even describe “fearing” vacation time or days off because it forces them to reconcile with the pain of their past divorce, loneliness, unprocessed grief etc.

One of my good friends — single, young guy, works at a software company — spent last weekend at a beautiful lake in Southern California with his cousins. Sounds amazing, right? Well, not exactly. He told me, as this annual family vacation does to him every year, he plunged into insufferable self-loathing and depression about not having found a woman to share his life with. Even though he was not in any isolation, but actually with loved ones, just taking a break from exhaustive 10-hour days developing code, evoked a deep-seated pain of loneliness in his psyche that goes back into his early childhood.

Work is his way of maintaining order in his life. It’s also a deep source of self-worth.

A more conservative-minded, productivity-oriented person might say, “well, work is important!” “Being productive is good for his mental health.”

Yeah…sort of.

In the sense that when you’re getting a cavity filled at the dentist and you’re in terrible pain, if you direct your attention to wiggling your toes, you will experience a significant reduction of pain.

That’s how work functions for most people.

Sure, you may work at a biochemistry lab or law office doing important work that’s helping society run.

But is that really a fulfillment of your human potential? Or an abandonment of it?

We don’t have to go into extremes here.

Maybe you really love biochemistry or law. We need people to passionately pursue such fields.

But how about you get to do that if and when you want to but society now gives you the financial means to take an indefinite break and see what else your life needs?

How about you take some time and start healing the trauma of your painful childhood that’s causing the constant panic in your chest every day? Once that’s gone (I can attest to this!), suddenly your mind is much more open and available to explore new ideas in biochemistry that you wouldn’t have had when your nervous system was seriously dysregulated before.

And maybe instead of spending 8 hours a day researching in the lab, you realize you only want to spend 4 and take up painting, horse-riding, or hiking with the extra time?

These are the kind of biopsychosocial shifts that could occur in this new society.

The reality is that some of the most high-performing people are the most broken, wounded, hurt, grieving, sad, and “not fully human” in the sense that they haven’t been given the time to process their emotions.

They’ve been indoctrinated to believe laborious work is essential to being a human.

The point is not that work is inherently oppressive, meaningless, or something we should abolish altogether. It is that human beings should finally have the freedom to discover who they are when survival is no longer consuming most of their waking lives. Perhaps the great promise of automation is not simply that machines will do more for us, but that we will finally be forced to confront the deeper question we have spent centuries avoiding: what is a human life actually for? And maybe the answer has far less to do with productivity than we have been taught.

The Integration: Who Are You Without Work?

As promised, this Substack offers an integration component — in the form of therapeutic journalling (which has manifold scientifically proven benefits) — to help turn these ideas into something real, embodied, and practical.

That’s what we’re all after here: not just insight, but transformation. Not just reading about the psyche, but actually working with it. Not just admiring the idea of becoming new, but participating in the process.

Here are today’s prompts based on the themes of this piece. I recommend writing 1-2 pages double-spaced on this:

1. How much of your identity is built around productivity?

When you describe yourself, how quickly do you begin talking about your job, accomplishments, income, ambitions, or responsibilities?

What do you believe being productive proves about you?

What emotions arise when you rest without having “earned” it — guilt, anxiety, worthlessness, boredom, or fear?

Who might you become if your value no longer had to be demonstrated through constant output?

2. What might your work be protecting you from feeling?

Imagine being given six months away from work with your basic needs completely covered.

After the initial excitement wore off, what thoughts or emotions might begin to surface?

Would you encounter loneliness, grief, uncertainty, relationship dissatisfaction, childhood wounds, or the fear that you do not know what you actually want?

Where might busyness be functioning as a healthy source of structure — and where might it be operating as an anesthetic?

3. What would a meaningful life look like if work were optional?

Imagine that you no longer needed to earn money to survive, but you still had your current health, relationships, abilities, and responsibilities.

How would you spend an ordinary Tuesday?

What would you learn, create, heal, explore, or contribute?

Would you spend more time with family, play sports, study philosophy, volunteer, garden, meditate, travel, make music, or simply learn how to be present?

Most importantly: which small part of that imagined life could you begin living now, without waiting for AI, universal income, retirement, or some future society to give you permission?

—

As with previous integrations, I’d love to publish some reader reflections. You can email any deeper responses to ravmetamystic@yahoo.com and state whether you would like to remain anonymous or have your name published.

Use AI to Expand Your Self-Reflection

You do not need AI for this exercise. A journal, therapist, trusted friend, meditation session, or quiet walk may be enough.

But AI can function as a useful reflective mirror, helping you notice contradictions, recurring emotional patterns, and assumptions about yourself that may be difficult to see from inside your own mind.

After completing the prompts, you can paste your writing into ChatGPT, Claude, or another LLM and say:

“I wrote this journal in response to an integration exercise from Rav Arora’s The Meta Mystic. Help me explore how my identity may be tied to work, productivity, achievement, or economic status. Identify where work may be providing genuine meaning, where it may be helping me avoid difficult emotions, and what a more expansive life beyond productivity could look like. Then suggest three practical ways I can begin integrating more play, connection, healing, creativity, or presence into my current life.”

The goal is not to outsource your self-understanding to a machine. It is to use AI to deepen the questions, identify patterns you may have missed, and continue a process of reflection that remains fundamentally your own.

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