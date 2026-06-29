The Meta Mystic

The Meta Mystic

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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
Jun 29

Big parties here in Houston and I'm not seeing anything but happiness surrounding this one. I wish the elites that run the world would pay attention, but they never will.

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
Jun 29

Good points! Encouraging! We all will die but there is eternal life with Him for everyone who believes in Him.

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