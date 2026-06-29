Over the past two decades, Western society has seen a dramatic erosion of centralized authorities and shared cultural institutions. Religion, music, television, journalism, politics, and entertainment have all become more fragmented, more personalized, and more tribal.

We increasingly inhabit personalized media diets, algorithmic subcultures, and ideological echo chambers. The old cultural gatekeepers have lost much of their power. No one needs to watch the same late-night TV shows, listen to the same radio stations, read the same newspapers, trust the same authorities, or even live inside the same basic interpretation of reality.

This decentralization has come with many benefits. It weakens stale authority. It allows individuals and subcultures to speak without asking permission. It gives people more freedom to explore, express, dissent, and find their people.

But it has also come with a cost: the erosion of a common cultural core.

We have more freedom than ever, but fewer shared reference points. More self-expression, but less shared meaning. Modern society now faces the strange problem of people being unable to relate to one another because they inhabit wildly different virtual echo chambers.

And that is why this summer feels so refreshing.

There is, right now, a rare opportunity to reconnect with a sense of communal ethos and shared reality: the FIFA World Cup.

The world’s biggest sporting event is taking place across North America, in cities ranging from Toronto to New York to Philadelphia to Vancouver to Miami and beyond. As I write this, the tournament started just over two weeks ago, and there are still more than twenty days left.

I could write a whole piece on what has happened so far in this remarkable tournament: the bizarre and beautiful success of underdogs like Cape Verde, the near-certain likelihood that this is the last World Cup chapter for legends like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, and Manuel Neuer.

But that is not really the point of this piece.

The Meta Mystic is about self-transformation — inner and outer growth. And what I want to share here is something I’ve felt very strongly over the past two weeks: I have not seen such large groups of people in North America pour into the streets, interact with strangers, and unite around one common interest in a very long time.

I live in Vancouver, BC, and the city has transformed Granville Street downtown into a pedestrian zone for the World Cup. At almost any given hour, it is packed with foot traffic: people wearing their team colors, waving flags, chanting, laughing, eating, drinking, taking photos, watching games, talking about soccer, and celebrating with strangers.

People of all ages, backgrounds, ethnicities, and social classes are suddenly inhabiting the same public square.

On one night, after Egypt’s win over New Zealand, Egyptian fans completely took over Granville Street. The street was packed late into the night with red jerseys, Egyptian flags, Arab chants, dancing, singing, and uproarious celebration. At one point, Mohamed Salah even came out to greet fans, which made the whole scene completely surreal. I have never hear or seen anything like it in Vancouver.

On another day, when Australia played Turkey in Vancouver, yellow jerseys filled Granville Street. Australian fans were everywhere — loud, friendly, ecstatic, and very fun to chat with about their passion for the sport. Bars were spilling out onto the streets. Restaurants were packed.

The city felt alive.

Vancouver has even set up mini football pitches across downtown. One day, my buddy and I ended up playing an impromptu 2-v-3 game against a few feisty, trash-talking ten-year-olds who challenged us on the street.

This is the kind of thing modern life has made too rare: spontaneous play, public joy, strangers laughing together, people leaving their homes and entering the same shared field of attention.

Being in large shared spaces with large numbers of people just feels inherently nourishing. It feels healing for the soul. Like a vitamin you didn’t know you needed.

Even if you are not deeply connecting with anyone — though that certainly makes it better — simply being around people who are gathered for the same reason does something to the nervous system. It softens you. It wakes you up. It reminds you that life is not supposed to be lived entirely through screens, private anxieties, productivity dashboards, dating apps, group chats, and algorithmic feeds.

Which begs the question: why does this feel so good?

I think the answer is simple: modern people are starved for communal gatherings.

Many people now wake up and immediately sign into social media. They scroll personalized feeds. They swipe on dating apps. They work remotely. They watch Netflix alone. They play video games online. They consume pornography or OnlyFans to simulate intimacy. They listen to podcasts for parasocial companionship. They don’t belong to churches, temples, mosques, neighborhood associations, sports clubs, or strong intergenerational communities.

In other words, many people are starving for embodied social life.

And yet social connection is woven into our DNA. We evolved in tribes, kinship groups, rituals, ceremonies, festivals, and shared stories. Human beings are not designed to be isolated monads optimizing their sleep scores and investment portfolios while occasionally DMing each other memes.

We are simple creatures, at the end of the day. We need food, sunlight, laughter, music, movement, touch, beauty, play, friendship, flirtation, shared attention, and the occasional excuse to cheer like idiots in public.

The World Cup offers that excuse.

Over the past two weeks, I’ve reconnected with multiple friends I hadn’t seen in a while. I’ve watched games at pubs, restaurants, outdoor fan festivals, and on the street. I’ve met new people who I may meet up with again to watch future games. I’ve had random conversations with people I never would have otherwise spoken to.

A Moment For The Single Dudes

This brings me to one newer pillar of The Meta Mystic — not originally an intended theme, but one I’ve increasingly decided to write about when relevant: the modern dating and relationship landscape.

I have to say, for any young lads (or older ones — or brave gals!) reading this in major North American cities and beyond: the World Cup is one of the best opportunities you will have all year to meet fun, attractive women in an organic, convenient environment.

A handful of times, I’ve reported on various events being “good opportunities to meet women,” and I will often get the question back: “Well, did you meet your future girlfriend there?” As if that refutes the point.

But that misunderstands the nature of opportunity.

The point is not that every social event will immediately deliver you your wife. The point is the quantity and quality of opportunity: the chance to practice courage, initiate conversation, build social confidence, and interact with people you find interesting or attractive in real life.

Over the past two weeks of going to World Cup watch parties around Vancouver, I’ve had several interactions with compelling gals and had some interesting conversations: the dentist girl with the standout Mac Miller tattoo, the yoga and reiki practitioner, the friendly server (at Joey Shipyard’s) who kept giving us free food, the young Indian dream pop singer Navrein, the server girl at the pub who had a similar wave tattoo as mine.

By example: two days ago, my buddy noticed an exceptionally attractive girl our age at the Canada vs. Switzerland watch party. She was sweet and kind...but had a boyfriend (rolls eyes) after he asked for her number.

And that is perfectly fine.

The win is not always the phone number. The win is the willingness to approach, the ability to have a quality interaction, and the confidence to remain warm and unbothered regardless of the outcome.

This is the perfect environment for men to approach women because there is an easy, socially normal “in.” You do not need some elaborate line. You can literally ask:

“How are you enjoying the World Cup?”

“What do you think of the game?”

“Who are you cheering for?”

“Are you a real fan or just here for the vibes?”

That’s it. It could not be easier right now to start a conversation.

Generally, I think both men and women need to do a better job of normalizing cold approaches in public even when there isn’t an obvious shared event taking place. But here, there is an obvious shared event. There really is no excuse not to go talk to the pretty girl who catches your eye.

For more tips on where to approach women and how, you can watch my podcast with evolutionary psychologist Geoffrey Miller here:

The Integration

So here is the integration.

If you are reading this — no matter your age, background, relationship status, or level of soccer knowledge — I highly recommend going to at least a couple of World Cup watch parties this summer.

Go to a pub. Go to a fan festival. Go to a street viewing. Go to a patio. Go somewhere public where people are watching the same match at the same time.

Immerse yourself in the scene. Enjoy the soccer. Get a beer. Eat something good. Say hi to someone new who catches your eye. Talk to someone wearing the same jersey as you. Ask questions if you are not familiar with the sport. Most real fans love explaining the game to curious newcomers.

You can also use this as an opportunity to reconnect with old friends. Message the friend you haven’t seen in months. Call up your cousin. Make plans with that high school friend you’ve been meaning to reconnect with. Invite your brother, your sister, your parents, your coworkers, or someone from your gym.

One of the underrated benefits of sports is that the external schedule does some of the work for you. The game starts at a specific time. That gives people an excuse to gather. It carves out social time. It creates structure. It makes connection easier.

In a world where everyone is busy, distracted, and trapped in their own personalized feed, sometimes you need an external ritual to pull people into the same room.

The World Cup is that ritual.

Go out. Be in the moment. Have fun. Connect with others. And really notice how you feel.

I’ve noticed how much my mood and the quality of my mind shift when I immerse myself in crowds of people gathered for a shared purpose. It feels like one of the greatest pharmaceutical medications you could ever take — except it’s free, bioavailable, and accessible on the street.

What’s the Point of Life?

One last thing.

Every so often, this question comes back to me: what are we here for in this limited, finite existence?

We are not here forever. Death is inevitable for all of us. Which begs the question: what should we do with our time?

Should we spend our lives constantly working and thinking about how to make more money? Should we spend our lives optimizing our health at the expense of actually enjoying life’s pleasures? Should we treat existence like a preparation period for some future moment when we will finally allow ourselves to live?

Many of us seem to live as if life is a rehearsal. As if we are warming up for something else. As if the point is to have the best sleep score, the best investment account, the best productivity system, the cleanest diet, the most optimized morning routine, and the most perfectly calibrated nervous system.

I care about all of those things. I write about health, sleep, discipline, and self-transformation all the time.

But we also have to remember that the point of becoming healthier, more disciplined, and more awake is not to become a perfectly optimized machine. It is to become more alive.

And aliveness is often very simple.

Good food. Good beer. Good entertainment. Good conversation. Sunlight. Movement. Laughter. New places. Old friends. New friends. Music. Bars. Restaurants. Parties. Sports. Beauty. Flirtation. Shared joy.

We only have one life, as far as we know.

So go to a World Cup party.

Go solo. Go with friends. Reconnect with someone you haven’t seen in a while. Talk to a stranger. Ask someone who they’re cheering for. Watch the game. Cheer. Laugh. Walk around. Be part of the crowd.

In an age of fragmentation, the World Cup offers a rare but powerful portal into shared reality.

Step through it.