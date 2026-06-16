The Meta Mystic

The Meta Mystic

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
Jun 16

When I was a senior in high school, I went through a period of extreme depression where I felt empty inside and I would just randomly start sobbing. I lost interest in almost everything. People were worried about me and kept checking on me and asking what was wrong. I just kept telling them that I didn't know what was wrong. I just felt horrible. That feeling of being deeply depressed slowly went away a few months after high school ended. It didn't return until I had my first baby. It was then that I figured out that sleep deprivation from accumulative sleep loss was causing me to have severe feelings of depression (or lack of normal feelings if that makes sense).

Once I figured that out, I wasn't afraid of those feelings anymore because I realized that it was my body's way of trying to get me to slow down and take care of it. So instead of trying to suppress those feelings with junk food, entertainment, drugs etc., I prioritized good sleep, ate better, spent some time in the sun, meditated etc. (took me a while to lean and implement all those things, and still trying to improve) A lot of different forms of stress, sleep deprivation included, can and probably will lead to adrenal burnout, which is what I believe most depression probably stems from.

I'm SO glad that no one tried to put me on SSRI's during that time because they are so harmful and I wouldn't have figured out that depression is the bodies way of demanding more care. I take so much better care of myself now as a result and can face life challenges so much more robustly. When I take care of myself, I can feel all the range of emotions and I'm thankful for that. Anyway, I loved this post and all the info about sleep! I definitely think good sleep is essential.

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1 reply by Rav Arora
Carolyn Singer's avatar
Carolyn Singer
Jun 17

I wore an Oura ring for around three years. I decided it was giving me more anxiety about my sleep and not helpful. Some mornings I would wake up feeling rested and ready for a productive day and then look at my app to see that I had very little deep sleep or REM sleep and had a low “readiness” score. I still struggle with sleep but I think it is probably improved now that I quit focusing on it so much. Sleep is the only thing that you can’t make happen by trying harder. Of course, sticking to a schedule, watching caffeine, avoiding alcohol, getting sunlight, all help. The other thing that has helped me is to limit my news intake. The world is not going to fall apart if we miss something. Try to have more joy and avoid too much negative energy from the media. Good Luck!

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