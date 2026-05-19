The Meta Mystic

The Meta Mystic

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
May 19

IF i think, therefore i am is true, then like all source transmitters, one should be able to turn Off thoughts. For weeks or months if desired. Just as the moon is Not the source of moon beams, the human mind is a transceiver. Not a source transmitter.

Where does your next breath come from?

Where is the source of your thoughts?

Where do the lights in your dreams come from?

Are you living your life always looking into the rear view mirror? By the time an event is received analog to digital, processed and retransmitted, it is already in “the past”. What happens when like a Plato cave dweller who thought shadows on the wall were reality, you turn around and embrace the True source of illumination? The Light of the World. The source of your next breath, the source of thoughts before dual polarity and harmonic distortion possibilities are introduced by free will.

Why free will? With out it, we humans would just be wooden Pinocchios. And unable to experience true absolute Divine Love. Embedded into every breath we receive. And without tests, free will would be useless.

“We can’t solve the ultimate mystery with the mind. When the MIND is part of that mystery we are trying to solve.”~ Max Planck

Now that we have proof Infinity is real, by definition, science can never “have all the answers”. Because…Infinity. Nor can a human mind with limitations and boundaries experience all of Infinite Divine Absolute Love. Without Divine Grace to transcend those boundaries. So A.S.K.

Ask

Seek

Knock

Deny the tiny selfish i am self. Embrace the absolute ‘I AM’. The Ocean can exist without the wave. But all waves need the Ocean to exist.

Pick up your relativity induced gravity boots Crosses. And Follow the Light of the World per the physics double slit experiment. Past observer/observed dual polarities in space-linear time. And into infinite wave energy ChristMass. Waves on an infinite Ocean of Divine Love>Mercy>Graces.

God Bless, 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🖖

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Fuzzylogic's avatar
Fuzzylogic
May 19

you lost me as soon as you mentioned the weekend.

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