The Meta Mystic

The Meta Mystic

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Pscheff's avatar
Pscheff
May 7

Sorry but you can count me out of anything Megan Kelly endorses. Shes gone off the deep end

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
May 7

Before I had lived as long as I have, so far, and I was experimenting with “illegal” drugs, my favorite, by far, was LSD. I never had a bad experience, and I learned a lot about myself.

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