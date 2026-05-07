Megyn Kelly Endorses The Meta Mystic !
The podcast queen knows quality when she sees it !
(Essay responding to Megyn’s Christian fans and critics in the comments to her post excoriating me as some awful New-Age pseudo-spiritualist coming soon)
Clip of Megyn praising my first psychedelic essay:
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Sorry but you can count me out of anything Megan Kelly endorses. Shes gone off the deep end
Before I had lived as long as I have, so far, and I was experimenting with “illegal” drugs, my favorite, by far, was LSD. I never had a bad experience, and I learned a lot about myself.