Over the past year, I’ve been absorbing Joe Dispenza’s work on self-transformation. A good way to briefly distill it: your thoughts create your personality, and your personality creates your personal reality.

At its best, his work instills a powerful sense of agency — a sense of ownership over the architecture of our thought space. The internal world is not separate from the external world. It is not some private, sealed-off chamber with no relationship to reality. Our thoughts, beliefs, expectations, and self-perceptions shape what we notice, what we ignore, who we move toward, who we avoid, what opportunities we take, what synchronicities we experience, and what collisions with reality we unconsciously create.

A few days ago, I was doing one of Dispenza’s classic meditations (I bought his program but here is a free meditation which seems somewhat similar): the kind where you identify the old self — the patterns of thought, emotion, and behavior that keep leading you back to the same places — and then begin imagining the new self, the version of you that can live more freely, joyfully, and courageously.

The Old Self: Suffocating Self-Criticism

During the meditation, I realized something I’ve realized multiple times before, but never quite as powerfully or precisely (insights appear to expand and mature over time — an article for another day):

My thought space around myself is incredibly negative.

Whenever I have self-referential thoughts — especially thoughts about myself in relation to other people — they are almost always destructive, toxic, and self-undermining. I opened up about this a few months ago in an article about my severe facial dysmorphia, but this meditation helped me see the pattern more clearly.

Whenever I imagine myself in relation to highly attractive women in particular, an immediate caricature of myself appears in my mind: a man who is physically repulsive, not worth her time, not desirable, not someone she could ever feel attraction toward.

It’s not that I spend every waking hour thinking about how unattractive I am — fortunately, I have enough journalistic and intellectual interests, and bills to pay, to not spend all day contemplating my own facial structure. But this abhorrent caricature is a deeply imbued self-image.

And then these questions emerged:

So what is that?

Does it have to be that way?

Does it represent reality?

Is it true?

I realized just how much I have associated myself with these negative, judgmental attributes — and how many years I’ve spent rehearsing them.

Social media has not exactly helped. Whenever I go viral, which has happened a couple of times recently, online trolls will sometimes spam screenshots of my profile photo, mock my noticeably protruding ears, and comment on how unattractive I look (Exhibit 1, 2, 3, & 4). That kind of thing hits a wound that was already there.

I have also spent years obsessing over certain physical features: my big ears, my deviated septum, my jaw, my overall facial asymmetry. And more than a few times over the past year, I’ve been made aware typically by conservative white girls that they don’t find me attractive because of my ethnicity. “Sorry, I’m not into Indian guys.” “I like white guys only.” Last summer, I encountered an even more extreme version of this — but that’s for another time. This is the perfect storm for someone who struggles with deep insecurities like me.

But this piece is not about dissecting the geometry of my face.

This is The Meta Mystic, not a craniofacial analysis clinic.

The deeper issue is the internal world.

(For all my flaws, I do have enough wisdom to see this.)

This is the self-identity I carry. And as many others have pointed out to me, this almost certainly affects my behavior in the real world.

If I’m talking to a beautiful woman at a bar, I may not be actively thinking, I am ugly and she could never want me. But my energy, posture, confidence, expression, and behavior are likely shaped by these toxic self-belief.

I don’t think I’m alone in this.

I haven’t personally met many guys who have facial dysmorphia as severely as I do, but I do know many young men experience some version of this inferiority. We see gorgeous women in real life or, even worst, on Instagram — dressed seductively, embodying a seemingly effortless aesthetic power — and we automatically feel beneath them.

Many men don’t realize, but there’s a profound biological asymmetry here. Men have many advantages bestowed by nature, but natural beauty isn’t one of them. Many (straight) women joke about how the female body is gorgeous and sculptural, while the male body is rougher, hairier, more awkward, more grizzly around the edges. There’s something to that. But there’s also a fallacy here.

Women do not generally judge men the way men judge women. Male attraction is often highly visual and immediate. Female attraction, while still partly physical, tends to be more holistic: presence, confidence, competence, and status all matter more (I’ll expand more on my growing knowledge of this in an upcoming article and podcast with Coral Osborne).

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Back to my internal contemplation:

Does this have to be this way?

Does this self-image represent reality?

Is it true?

For the record, this piece is not designed to make people rush into the comment section and tell me I’m perfect the way I am. That would be absurd, and frankly wouldn’t work in the long term anyway. The process of psychotherapeutic transformation that I believe in isn’t about short-term, feel-good self-assurances. It’s about long-term inner growth.

As with most pieces on The Meta Mystic, there is a confessional component — but this is not a mopey pity party.

There is a wound here, yes. But there is also a calling. There is an intuition that this can be transformed. That is the underlying narrative driving this passion project: there are deep-rooted issues in your life, but they can be healed and transformed into something new and beautiful.

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A New Self Emerges: Funny, Principled, & Passionate

In the second half of the Dispenza meditation, he asks you to contemplate the new self. Not merely as a fantasy, but as a real internal reorganization: What would it feel like to no longer rehearse the same identity? What qualities would you embody? What would you think about? How would you move through the world?

At one point, I imagined a dusty window.

The window was covered in dust — the old self. The ugly self. The gross self. The repulsive self. The unworthy self.

In the meditation, I imagined myself wiping the dust away. Scrubbing the glass clean. Removing the psychic residue that had accumulated over years of repetition.

For a moment, there was clarity. An openness. A welcoming clearness — symbolized by the clear, pristine window — that could be filled with whatever I wanted.

(To be clear, this wasn’t a psychedelic vision, which can be induced by certain forms of intense meditation — just a soft visual metaphor I was conjuring in my imagination.)

So I began contemplating the things I actually do like about myself.

The first was humor.

I am genuinely funny (hey - you weren’t supposed to laugh at that). I can joke with people quickly, spontaneously, and with striking irreverence at times. I can make people laugh in public, in groups, on dates, in interviews, and in weird social situations where most people freeze. And for what it’s worth, women consistently rate humor as a highly attractive trait (Scott Galloway frequently makes this point well).

Then there are my intellectual and oratorical abilities, which I have always recognized to some degree. I can articulate my views boldly. I can stand up for what I believe, even when ideological mobs or social pressure are pushing in the other direction. I was conjuring examples like my fiery debate with Mark Cuban or my most recent debate with Senator Ron Johnson on why he voted in support of the Iran war (my first ever foreign policy debate). I can enter the arena, take the blows, and speak with conviction.

There is something masculine in that.

I also realized recently that I often do not feel manly internally. I often feel inferior, demasculinized, not good enough. But when I am in the ring — intellectually, rhetorically, morally — there is a brave, resolute, strong-minded expression of my identity that I am proud of.

Then there is what I would call my “lust for life” orientation (yes, the Lana Del Rey album) — a sensual appetite for life.

By that I mean an intense devotion to rich, embodied, beautiful experiences: discovering the next great electro-pop artist, trying a new creative restaurant, finding a hip new bar in the city, going dancing somewhere into the after hours of the night.

I like curating experiences. I like beauty. I like fun. I like turning ordinary nights into something memorable. This comes from my high level of openness, and it’s one of the qualities I genuinely value in myself.

Lastly, reflecting on my higher self, I realized that — for what it’s worth — I don’t actually find myself so terribly ugly that I don’t want to leave the house or shoot my shot in public. I put effort into grooming, styling my hair, wearing fashionable clothes, shoes, chains, watches, and smelling good. I have braces right now, which is fairly late at 25, but I would still give myself a 6 out of 10 on an average day and a soft 7 on a good day in terms of male attractiveness.

And honestly, a 7 is not a terrible score. (I recently saw a hilarious clip where Theo Von gave himself an 8 out of 10, and Dave Portnoy immediately replied, “That’s a really high score!”)

So in combination, I realized during the meditation: I do have some good stuff going on.

I have qualities to be proud of. I have attractive traits. I have things to build an identity around besides my perceived geometry of flaws.

A few days later, I brought all this into therapy.

Therapy Session: Crystallizing The Insight

I’m doing therapy about once a month now, rather than once or twice a week, largely for financial reasons. At the start of the session, we talked about how I have been struggling with facial dysmorphia very consciously for the past year and a half, and I feel like I’ve hit a brick wall. There seems to be no amount of thinking that solves it.

Sometimes thinking through a problem helps. You journal, talk to someone, reflect, and the knot loosens.

But this particular knot has not loosened.

I still often feel physically unattractive. I still often fear that beautiful women will not see me as desirable. I also know there are deeper childhood wounds underneath this. I was viciously bullied for my skin color in elementary school, to the point where, in fourth grade, the principal suggested I move to another school with more Indian students.

There is almost certainly something there. But over the past year, my nervous system has felt exhausted. With all the new additions to my life, especially socially, I have not felt ready to go deep into the childhood material. I know it will come out at some point. But right now, my mind and body do not seem willing to descend fully into that basement.

So I told my therapist that maybe the path forward right now is not to keep analyzing the old wound.

Maybe the path forward is to build the new self.

Instead of unconsciously and consciously rehearsing all the ways I feel unattractive, unappealing, and repulsive, what if I spent the next 30 days orienting my self-image around the qualities I genuinely value?

My humor.

My boldness.

My willingness to stand up for my beliefs.

My sensual appetite for music, food, beauty, style, and experience.

My therapist strongly encouraged the experiment.

I did express trepidation. Part of me worries this will be a wasteful exercise. Part of me says: Okay, sure, focus on what you like about yourself — but that doesn’t take away the reality that women find you really physically unattractive.

But I’ve been battling the same internal struggle for so long that I’m now willing to try something different.

At the end of the session, I was looking for some reassurance. I wanted my therapist to tell me this was definitively the path forward. He encouraged me, but he also put the question back on me.

“You know more than I do,” he said. “Trust your gut. Trust your intuition.”

This affirmed a sense of masculine agency. The ball is in my court. There is fear and uncertainty when I think of trying this move, but does a resilient man shy away from risks?

Constant self-criticism, self-undermining, inferiority, and putting myself down are understandable given my history — but they are not the identity I want to live from anymore.

I also do not want to become self-critical about my self-criticism. That would simply be another layer of the same disease.

But I am beginning to see that a more masculine self-identity is not built through aggression or posturing. It is built through ownership. Through self-respect. Through choosing what I rehearse internally. Through taking responsibility for the atmosphere of my own mind.

There is something almost feminine, in the best sense, about self-love: tenderness, nurturance, acceptance. But in my case, that tenderness is in service of building a stronger masculine identity — one rooted in confidence, courage, groundedness, and pride in my positive attributes.

So this is where I am now.

I am choosing to orient my thoughts toward what I am good at, rather than endlessly rehearsing what I hate or feel ashamed of. I am choosing to build an identity around the parts of myself that are alive, attractive, courageous, funny, expressive, stylish, and full of life.

I am only at the beginning of this process. The daily Dispenza meditations are crucial for me, because they help me embody new patterns instead of simply thinking about them intellectually.

But I can already report something real: a lightness has started to emerge.

There is a relaxation in my being when I stop constantly feeling not good enough for attractive women. There is less desperation. Less compensating. Less trying to prove myself. Less of that frantic need to convince someone else of my worth.

I can just be worthy.

And psychologically, this makes sense. Our self-image acts like a filter. The beliefs we hold about ourselves shape what we notice, how we interpret social cues, what evidence we collect, and what possibilities feel available. As Instagram-famous neuroscientist Emily McDonald teaches, if I move through the world from inner scarcity, I will find evidence of scarcity. If I move through the world from inner poverty, I will keep scanning for proof that I am unwanted.

But if I begin to inhabit a deeper sense of self-worth, confidence, and masculine groundedness, I am more likely to notice evidence for that too.

Not because the universe magically rearranges itself around my affirmations.

But because perception is participatory. The mind is not a passive camera. It is an active meaning-making system. It filters, predicts, selects, interprets, and responds.

Modern psychology speaks of self-schemas: internal beliefs about who we are that shape attention, memory, behavior, and perception. Neuroscience increasingly suggests that the brain is predictive, constantly using prior beliefs and expectations to interpret reality. So if my prior belief is I am repulsive, I will interpret ambiguous moments through that lens. If my prior belief becomes I am worthy, attractive, funny, courageous, and full of life, I will begin to move differently — and therefore experience different responses from the world.

That is the experiment.

Not pretending. Not blindly bypassing. Not denying the deep childhood wound.

But choosing to not engage with the childhood wound for some time, and instead choosing — consciously and resolutely — to build a new self.

And I really do believe I am on the right track.

I really do.

Look forward to reporting back results in a month!

The Integration: Old Self vs. New Self

As promised, this Substack offers an integration component — in the form of therapeutic journalling (which has manifold scientifically proven benefits) — to help turn these ideas into something real, embodied, and practical.

That’s kind of what we’re all after here: not just insight, but transformation. Not just reading about the psyche, but actually working with it. Not just admiring the idea of becoming new, but participating in the process.

Here are today’s prompts based on the themes of this piece. I recommend writing 1-2 pages double-spaced on this.

1. What is your Old Self?

What are the patterns of thought, emotion, perception, and behavior that you frequently practice — very likely unconsciously — that keep you stuck in the same place?

What thoughts do you rehearse so often that they begin to feel like reality? What emotional states do you return to so habitually that they start to feel like you? What behaviors keep leading you into the same problems, the same disappointments, the same relationships, the same conflicts, the same inner prisons?

Try to describe this old self as clearly as possible. Not with shame, but with honesty.

2. What is your New Self?

What is the higher, freer, m

ore authentic version of you?

What would it look like to live from greater contentment, joy, self-worth, self-respect, and self-value? What qualities would this version of you embody? How would they move through relationships, money, work, family, creativity, love, sex, spirituality, and conflict?

Don’t merely write down what you wish you had externally. Write down the internal identity that could actually receive, create, and sustain those things.

3. How much of your thought space is still dictated by the old self?

How much of your daily inner monologue is filled with toxic residue from the old self?

Look at your thoughts about relationships, finances, work, career, your body, your children, your future, your worth, your desirability, your competence, your place in the world.

How many of those thoughts emerge from a broken inner place? How many are inherited from old wounds, old humiliations, old fears, old adaptations, old survival strategies?

And how many are actually true?

The Spectrum Of Transformation

Everyone exists somewhere on this spectrum between the old self and the new self. The binary is simplified, of course, but it’s useful. Some people — especially those who were more unconditionally loved as children and grew up with a stronger baseline of self-worth — may naturally live closer to the new-self side of the continuum. But that is never guaranteed. A painful divorce, breakup, tragedy, betrayal, illness, humiliation, or series of destabilizing experiences can pull anyone back into the old self.

So wherever you are on the spectrum, this exercise has value.

Maybe you are genuinely happy with where you are in life. Maybe your identity is largely built around your positive attributes, your gifts, your faith, your relationships, and your deeper sense of worth. In that case, this may become a gratitude exercise — a beautiful opportunity to see and appreciate what you are already doing well.

Or maybe, as in my case, this becomes a more serious excavation of the psyche: a recognition of how much you still practice the old self, how much of your life is still organized around old pain, and how much mental energy is being wasted rehearsing an identity you no longer want to inhabit.

Supercharge Healing Using AI

I’ve written about supercharging my healing process using AI here — I’m aware of some risks but I think the benefits are overwhelming. I encourage you to try it out if you haven’t already. Once you’ve written your journal, I recommend taking a photo of it (or copy and pasting if you’ve typed it) and sending it to Claude, ChatGPT, or another LLM and saying:

“I wrote this journal from a prompt on Rav Arora’s The Meta Mystic Substack and I’d like to reflect on this in therapeutic fashion. Please help me identify the old-self patterns, the new-self qualities I’m trying to build, and the practical ways I can begin rehearsing this new identity in daily life.”

You don’t need AI for this exercise, of course. A journal, a therapist, a trusted friend, or a quiet walk can all be enough.

But there is real value in having a reflective mirror that can help you see patterns you might otherwise miss.

The point is simple: identify the old self, name the new self, and begin consciously practicing the thoughts, emotions, and behaviors that belong to the life you actually want to live.

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