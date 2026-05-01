The Meta Mystic

The Meta Mystic

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Gail's avatar
Gail
3d

Hi Rav,

Sounds interesting! I've been enrolled in a health program, and one of the founders just broke away to follow his special interest, even moving from USA to Italy, and doing more inner work. So you are not alone in jumping in to a new space.

I am getting bogged down in existential (have heard that word for ages, did some Sartre, and now it's in politics!) worries. And it sounds like you will be addressing that area among others. Having a lot of 'talks' with myself and the ceiling at night. Will be neat to hear what you have to say!

Looking forward to exploring with you!

gail

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1 reply by Rav Arora
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
3h

God is Not what you THINK. A holographic image is not the original that it reflects.

If I think, therefore I Am was true, your mind would be the source of your thoughts. As a source transmitter then, one should be able to turn thoughts off at will. For days, weeks, months. 🧐 huh…?

As the moon is Not the source of moonbeams, your mind is Not the source transmitter of your thoughts. In signal processing terminology, your mind is a transceiver. Receiving, recomputing with analog to digital 5 senses, then retransmitting. An interesting tangent, the round trip of toe or finger to the brain and back to muscle response is 1/2 the Newtonian linear time it should be on paper in bog standard physics calculations. When measured. Somehow we are able to “lean into the future”. Which is why muscle memory training of preferred responses is important. Stop, drop and roll. Stay to the Right and Follow the light your last breath.

We can know scientifically that God is the Central authority running our universe. Like an Etch a Sketch can prove invisible magnetism. If there was no Creator in Charge, linear time would be randomized. Jumping randomly past, future, pausing the present. But even “leaning into the future”, linear time only moves on a Divine forwards only ratchet. Relative to observers as GPS satellites proved Einstein.

Since harmonics are 100% reliably, coherently repeated over forwards only moving linear time. And music and language do Not decay into Atheist random gibberish, the hard scientific evidence of God is repeating the song Ave Maria over and over. And getting the same harmonics over forwards only moving linear time.

Too bad Einstein and Bohr never listened to Max Planck. They would have saved 30 years of debate and solved Einstein’s Box of Light MIND experiment too! “We can’t solve the ultimate mystery with the MIND. When the MIND is part of the Mystery we are trying to solve.”~ Max Planck.

“I have never been an atheist, even in my wildest fluctuations. In the sense of denying the existence of God.” ~ Charles Darwin.

When Einstein forgot his own relativity trying to solve his Box of Light experiment, atheists declared him senile and claimed victory. Just like the Jesuit Cardinals did for Aristotlean proportional velocity 400+ years earlier. When Galileo dropped a 1lb and a 10lb weight from the Leaning Tower of Piza, and the 10lb weight landed a half second first. But not 10 times faster. Bohr stayed up all night before he died trying to solve the Box of Light MIND experiment. But with his MIND, limited to stitching data points into a movie, he could not.

Infinity, proven by Einstein, Hawking et. al., means Science can never have “all the answers”. By definition of Infinity. There will always be the Gap of Faith bridge for humans to experience the Absolute Reality of God. But real science has narrowed that gap.

And the Grace of God’s Divine Love is embedded into every gift of our next breath. Closer than our fingers or our toes. To reverse engineer quantized mass photons and sonitrons animated by lifetrons, you need to understand the density of gravity controlled by relativity. Heavier= Selfish, lighter=selfless. And the “in-the-Light-enment” state of photons, wave energy cross over from quantized mass photons. Per the physics double slit experiment. From human minds dot to dot calculations into ChristMass infinite wave energy. An ocean of Divine Infinite Love. Where the Ocean doesn’t need waves to exist, but we waves need the Ocean, our Creator, to exist. There is born true humility and worship to defeat the selfish gravity boots holding us back in bondage to space-linear time delusions. Understanding waves and the Ocean are never really separated from one another. God is Infinitely More than you THINK with a limited bounded human mind. 🧐

But why free will and the potential abuse of free will to create harmonic distortion, aka Evil? Without free will, we could never experience our Creator’s absolute divine Love. We would just be wooden Pinocchios. And without tests, free will would be useless.

As God is embedded into our next Breath, all we need to do is A.S.K.

Ask

Seek

Knock.

Deny your selfish Self gravity density adding Ego worship, pick up the gravity that is left ‘cross’, and wax on, wax off, follow God to absolute Freedom from selfish self centered gravity boots reinforced by relativity. Into Salvation, Liberation. By not over stimulating the left brain analytics in EyeThing Algore Rhythms designed to addict you to selfish brain chemistry oxytocin, serotonin, dopamine. Stay to the Right, and Follow the Light.

God Bless all with the Grace of Faith and Perseverance, 🙏🙏🙏

Con-science or pseudo science is conTrary to a well formed conscience.

Eye 4 an Eye Cancel Culture Censorship A I will eventually make the whole world Blind.

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