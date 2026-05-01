Welcome to The Meta Mystic

I’m glad to finally be doing this properly.

Last year, I did a soft launch of The Meta Mystic, which was really a rebrand of my original Substack, Noble Truths with Rav Arora. I launched Noble Truths in 2021, at a time when my reporting on COVID vaccine side effects, public health mandates, and institutional failures was increasingly deemed too far outside the Overton window for major media outlets. I had to go independent and build my own platform where I could report honestly on what I was seeing.

That newsletter was the first place I began doing the kind of work that later became more publicly associated with The Illusion of Consensus — the publication I launched in 2023 with Jay Bhattacharya, which became my home for writing about Big Pharma, public health mandates, scientific censorship, COVID policy, and other science-based controversies.

Now, I’m formally launching The Meta Mystic as a separate entity from The Illusion of Consensus. And to be completely honest, this is the project I am most passionate about.

Don’t worry — The Illusion of Consensus is not going anywhere. In fact, I’m releasing more content there now than ever before, and I’m very excited about how much it has grown and expanded into new directions like foreign policy and global affairs.

One way to understand the difference between The Illusion of Consensus and The Meta Mystic is this: on The Illusion of Consensus, I explore the science, the data, the mechanisms of action, and the real-world implications of major health and scientific questions.

On The Meta Mystic, I want to ask a more intimate question: How does this knowledge actually translate into my lived experience?

It is one thing to interview psychologists, neuroscientists, psychiatrists, trauma experts, meditation teachers, and psychedelic researchers about healing and transformation. It is another thing to ask what happens when I actually try to apply these ideas in my own life.

This may sound cliche, but the Meta Mystic is what my soul calls for. If I had to pick one outlet — one project that most deeply reflects the person I am becoming — it would be this one.

Because this project gets at something deeper than political debates and societal issues, as important as those are. No matter what is happening in the economy, global affairs, public health, elections, culture wars, or the current news cycle, we are still faced with the most intimate and unavoidable reality of all: we are the primary agents of our own lives.

We may not control the world. We may not control the institutions. We may not control the algorithms, the headlines, the economy, or the crises unfolding around us. But we do have some power over our own little bubble — our small slice of reality.

Our mental health. Our spiritual growth. Our relationships. Our habits. Our sense of meaning. Our relationship to ourselves. The quality of consciousness we bring each day.

That is what The Meta Mystic is about.

🌌 Defining The Meta Mystic

The Meta Mystic is my journal of conscious living — a space for weaving together the most effective tools, insights, and wisdom traditions I’m using on the path toward healing, meaning, and inner freedom.

At its core, this project asks two expansive questions: What does it mean to live a truly good life? And how can one actually achieve that?

Not just a life of performance or productivity, but a life of depth, love, fun, embodiment, agency, and play. A life that is examined, felt, and freely chosen. A life that is genuinely yours.

The term mystic traditionally refers to a seeker of divine or spiritual truth — one who longs to understand the deeper nature of reality through prayer, meditation, surrender, contemplation, or revelation. That spirit is alive here, but updated and expanded.

The Meta Mystic is a seeker for the modern world: spiritually curious, psychologically serious, scientifically literate, and still fully engaged with the pulse of life.

This is not a newsletter about escaping the world. It is about entering life more deeply. Meeting people. Dancing. Creating. Traveling. Falling in love. Healing old wounds. Pursuing excellence. Having fun. Letting loose without losing oneself.

And the word meta is key. It implies rising above. Seeing the whole. Operating from a higher vantage point. The Meta Mystic is a kind of ideal I have for myself — an orientation I am trying to grow into.

One core animating question is how to live more mindfully, anchored in the present moment, while still striving to evolve into a fuller, more expansive version of myself. How can I stay rooted in spiritual values while allowing space for ambition, spontaneity, sensuality, play, and lighthearted exploration? How can I love myself as I am while still taking radical responsibility for who I am becoming?

A Meta Mystic does not cling to one method or tradition. He is not confined to Buddhist mindfulness, Judeo-Christian values, Jungian psychology, psychedelic therapy, scientific rationalism, or modern neuroscience alone. He asks how all of these pieces might fit together.

He holds space for paradox: the present moment and future vision; surrender and agency; self-love and self-transcendence; compassion, forgiveness, and radical accountability; spiritual depth and full-bodied aliveness.

This newsletter is where I explore that synthesis — not with rigid formulas, but with curiosity, creativity, and an openness to evolve.

🧠 The Tools I’m Exploring

This newsletter will focus on my ongoing integration of eight key tools and paths I’m learning from (open to new ones coming into the fold or old ones dying!):

Mindfulness – Dropping your worries and desires and basking in the present moment. Psychotherapy – Healing through honest, guided dialogue. Journaling – Unraveling life’s challenges using the power of self-reflective writing. Psychedelic Therapy – Accessing deeper insights through expanded states of consciousness in therapist-facilitated psychedelic sessions. AI Integration – Using tools like ChatGPT/Mindsera to accelerate greater clarity, reflection, and change. Self-Love – Developing a foundation of loving yourself (a surprisingly difficult and complex task) and operating through that lens in the world. Rewriting the Future – Consciously choosing a new identity, story, and direction. Theosis (a term from Orthodox Christianity) — An ongoing exploration of a higher power or transcendent force—whether God, Brahman, divine consciousness, or the cosmos. While these concepts differ, they may point toward a shared essence. As a skeptic, this is the most open-ended, fluid, and evolving part of the newsletter.

These are not just practices I study — they’re modalities I live and experiment with, in real time.

Topics I’ll Be Writing About

Agency & Free Will – How can we take more ownership of our lives? How do we close the gap between who we are and who we long to be — while accepting the limits we can’t change?

Relationships – Our relational life is often the clearest mirror of our inner world. I’ll be writing about intimacy, attachment, conflict, and the emotional terrain of love.

Consciousness & Psychological Architecture – What is the shape of our inner world? I’ll explore how thought patterns, emotional habits, and beliefs shape our external reality.

Ancient Wisdom – Extracting timeless truths from Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, and other traditions — stripped of sectarianism and rooted in practical transformation.

The Biopsychosocial Model – Exploring how biology, psychology, and social reality intersect — and why healing must happen across all three dimensions. Occasionally, I will write about more bio-centric tools (breathwork, sauna, cold plunge, yoga etc) and how they impact psychological and social domains of life.

Lessons from Modern Music – I’ll occasionally do deep-dive reflections on meaningful, evocative and soul-stirring music (former music journalist here!) — from Kendrick Lamar to The Weeknd to Miley Cyrus — that speaks to suffering, vice, and transformation.

Personal Essays – Raw reflections on my own journey: what’s working, what’s not, what I’m learning, and how I’m evolving as a person, journalist, and content creator in the modern, digitalized era.

The Integration

What makes The Meta Mystic unique, at least to me, is that I haven’t seen many people truly integrate these many tools, teachers, and traditions into a coherent, balanced path forward.

I’m deeply influenced by figures like Sam Harris and Adyashanti, who teach meditation and presence from a non-dual lens; Jordan Peterson and Joe Dispenza, who focus on identity, responsibility, and shaping the future; and Gabor Maté, who speaks to trauma, emotional honesty, and radical self-compassion.

Each of these voices offers something valuable. But rarely are they brought together in dialogue. Rarely is there a grounded vision of how to integrate their insights into a holistic way of living.

How do we move between mindfulness and goal-setting? Between trauma healing and future creation? Between surrendering to what is and becoming who we might be? Between accepting ourselves fully and demanding more from ourselves? Between spirituality and sensuality?

That is what this newsletter is dedicated to: the integration, the synthesis, the meta-view.

It is not about dogma, self-obsession, or spiritual bypassing. It is about living with more depth, more wholeness, more freedom — from the inside out.

A Radical Newsletter for Transformation

Unlike hundreds of other newsletters I subscribe to, The Meta Mystic is more than just something to passively read — it’s something to grow & reflect with.

I’ll be releasing one essay per week (on Mondays - Meta Mystic Monday!), drawn from my own process of integration, growth, and inquiry. These pieces are not just for passive consumption — they’re designed to be mirrors and portals into your own experience. You can start with any one of these three:

Each post includes prompts and reflection questions to help you go deeper:

How does this insight relate to your own life?

What patterns are being illuminated for you?

What would change if you applied this truth — today?

I’ll also be getting a little AI-savvy — offering ways to use tools like ChatGPT to engage with these ideas more deeply. Whether it’s through journaling prompts, inner dialogue simulations, or intention-setting scripts, I want to empower you to take what you’re reading and turn it into something personally transformative.

This is not a “read and forget” newsletter.

Moreover, I would like to post 1-2 readers’ reflections of my prompts per week. I’ll generate an email address for people to send their reflections to based on my weekly essays and if anyone would like to share, I’ll post it — anonymously or with your name attached, that’s your choice.

I’m going to consider how to integrate the Substack chat feature into this experience as well. Stay tuned for more info there.

For Paid Members

Please consider becoming a paid member to support my work. This is the bread and butter of being a modern independent creator:

If you choose to support this work as a paid subscriber, you’ll receive early access to all essays, unpaywalled articles, a monthly Q&A where I answer your questions about anything I’m exploring, and access to a weekly group chat in the Substack app — a space to connect with others walking the path, share insights, and reflect in community.

A Note for New Readers

One final note.

Many of you are receiving this email because you originally subscribed to The Illusion of Consensus. I have decided to add my Illusion of Consensus subscribers to The Meta Mystic list as well. I consulted with a friend who works as the head of writing partnerships at Substack, and he suggested this approach made sense, since asking everyone to manually opt in would require extra effort and would likely mean many interested readers may never see the invitation.

My guess is that many of you who read The Illusion of Consensus will appreciate at least one personal essay each week that prompts deeper reflection about your own life. That said, I don’t want to spam your inbox. As much as I am biased in favor of this project, I recognize that some of you may not be interested in this endeavor. And if you would rather not receive one or two additional emails from me each week, I completely understand.

You will, of course, remain subscribed to The Illusion of Consensus. But if you would like to unsubscribe from The Meta Mystic, you can easily do so by scrolling to the very bottom of this email and clicking the “unsubscribe” button in grey.

I’ll send more reminders on this in the future since not all of you new members will open this email.

For those who stay, I’m grateful to have you here.

This project means a lot to me. And I hope it becomes a space that nourishes something deeper in you, too.

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