Welcome back to Meta Mystic Mondays

A last-minute trip to Las Vegas for the Enhanced Games radically shifted my work schedule so I missed the last couple of weeks. I’ll be catching up with multiple posts over the next couple of weeks.

Today, I am providing early access to a journalling tool I’ve been developing over the past few weeks. It’s part of my new daily routine I’ve been doing to re-orient my thought patterns and build a new identity rooted in self-worth, confidence, abundance, and self-value.

This exercise is built around a simple principle: the self is not fixed — it is rehearsed.

Every day, often without realizing it, we practice a familiar identity. We rehearse certain thoughts, emotional states, bodily postures, coping behaviors, and interpretations of reality. Over time, these patterns become automatic. The anxious self, the avoidant self, the ashamed self, the resentful self, the distracted self, the people-pleasing self — these are not just abstract “mindsets.” They are embodied patterns in the nervous system.

The brain is predictive. It does not simply respond to the world as it is; it constantly uses past experience to anticipate what is likely to happen next. If your body has learned that uncertainty means danger, rejection means unworthiness, discomfort means something is wrong, or rest means falling behind, then your nervous system may begin reacting before your conscious mind has had a chance to evaluate the situation clearly.

That is why insight alone often does not change us.

You can intellectually know that a fear is irrational and still feel it in your chest. You can understand that procrastination is hurting you and still reach for your phone. You can know that you are worthy and still feel, at a bodily level, as if you are not enough.

This is because many of our deepest patterns are not merely beliefs. They are state-dependent habits: loops of thought, emotion, sensation, and behavior that have been repeated so many times they begin to feel like “me.”

The purpose of this practice is to interrupt that loop.

When you name the old identity — “the part of me that thinks I’m behind,” “the part of me that feels unsafe,” “the part of me that wants to avoid” — you create a small but powerful gap between awareness and identification. Instead of unconsciously being the old self, you begin observing it.

That act of observation matters. In psychological terms, this is sometimes called cognitive defusion or decentering: the ability to notice thoughts and feelings without automatically treating them as truth. In nervous-system terms, you are recruiting the more reflective, regulatory parts of the brain to relate differently to older fear-based patterns.

But this exercise does not stop at noticing.

It then asks you to consciously rehearse a new identity.

When you say, “I am no longer available for this belief, this feeling-state, and this behavior,” you are drawing a boundary with the old pattern. When you name what you value about yourself, you are training attention away from self-attack and toward self-recognition. When you choose a deeper quality — dignity, calm power, trust, discipline, abundance — you are giving your nervous system a new internal state to practice.

The key word is practice.

You are not trying to magically become a new person in one journaling session. You are giving your brain and body repeated evidence that another way of being is possible.

This is where neuroplasticity comes in. The brain changes through repetition, attention, emotion, and action. A new identity is not installed through positive thinking alone. It becomes real when you repeatedly think, feel, and act from a new pattern — especially in the moments when the old pattern would normally take over.

That is why the final part of the exercise asks for one concrete “new-self action.”

The nervous system learns through experience. If you only tell yourself, “I am disciplined,” but then keep avoiding the work, the body does not believe the new identity. But if you take one small action — one focused work block, one honest conversation, one earlier bedtime, one moment of not spiraling, one act of self-respect — you begin proving the new identity to yourself.

The visualization at the end works in a similar way.

When you mentally rehearse a likely trigger and imagine yourself responding differently, you are preparing your brain and body for a new response before the situation happens. You are not waiting until you are flooded, reactive, or overwhelmed. You are pre-loading a different pathway: breathe, pause, notice, choose.

Over time, this kind of practice can help transform the question from:

“How do I stop being this way?”

to:

“What am I practicing becoming?”

The old self may still appear. That is not failure. The goal is not to never feel fear, shame, craving, anxiety, comparison, or avoidance again. The goal is to feel those old signals without automatically obeying them.

You are learning to say:

“I can feel the old self without becoming it.”

And every time you do that — every time you notice the old pattern, return to your chosen quality, and take one new-self action — you are strengthening the bridge between who you have been and who you are becoming.

Ok, here is the 6-part journalling tool now. You can plug this into your LLM of choice for AI-generated feedback of your responses or you could just write it down on a piece of paper:

Daily New Self Rewiring

This practice is designed to help you notice the “old self” that runs on fear, scarcity, shame, avoidance, or self-protection — and consciously rehearse a more grounded, dignified, self-led way of being.

You are not trying to force yourself into perfection.

You are practicing a new relationship with yourself.

1. What old identity is trying to run me today?

Today, I notice the old self that thinks ________.

It feels ________.

It wants me to ________.

Example:

Today, I notice the old self that thinks I’m too far behind and not disciplined enough to change my life.

It feels anxious, ashamed, tired, and overwhelmed.

It wants me to procrastinate, spiral, check my phone, and avoid the one thing I actually need to do.

2. What am I no longer available for?